Florida man charged after threatening to ‘shoot up Disney’ if Facebook post got five likes, deputies say

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — The Happiest Place on Earth may have dodged a bullet— literally!

Maybe it was a bad joke, or a sick one, but a Florida man's Facebook post landed him behind bars.

Local investigators report Derek Eitel, 23, shared a bizarre message during a mass group chat. "Five likes and I'll go shoot up Disney and hang myself," he said.

To make matters worse, Eitel made the post on the second anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting.

"With it being near the anniversary of the Pulse shooting, and knowing that Disney was one of those targets as well, that adds a little bit more to this," Tod Goodyear of the Brevard County Sheriff's Office said.

Authorities say two people out of the 850 on the group chat reported the threat right away.

"These people saw something that distressed them, that they saw as a potential threat, and the did the right thing," Goodyear added.

According to deputies, Eitel later confessed to sending the threat on his cell phone while at work, and he was arrested.

"Mr. Eitel, it looks like you were arrested for making a written threat to kill or do bodily harm," a probable cause judge said in court.

Eitel's father said his son is a good kid who just made a terrible mistake, possibly because he suffers from autism and is somewhat of a loner.

Yet, Eitel's home has five guns locked in a safe, according to the deputy report.

However, his father says Eitel doesn't know the combination and has never shown an interest in guns.

Now Eitel is sitting in the Brevard County Jail with bond set at $100,000.

Perhaps he'll learn an expensive lesson from making an idle threat.