Houston Happenings: Father’s Day edition

HOUSTON --- Father's Day weekend is almost upon us! That means it's time to check out Houston Happenings.

Dad Jokes: Father's Day Comedy Show

Only on Father's Day, fathers can get away with telling their "dad jokes" and we have to laugh.

Jack Daniels & Woodford Reserve will host a Dad's Jokes: Father's Day Comedy Show on Sunday, June 17 at The Secret Group night club where dads can enjoy free drinks and free prizes.

Doors will open at 7 p.m. and the show will begin at 8 p.m.

At the event, tickets are $5, but fathers can get in free.

For more information, click here.

Father's Day at The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston

Celebrate Father's Day at the Museum of Fine Arts- Houston on Sunday, June 17 at the museum's main campus on Bissonnet Street and house museums on Kirby Drive and Memorial Drive.

Fathers can enjoy a brunch at the MFA Cafe, paint their own masterpiece, take a mini tour through art galleries and more.

In honor of their special day, fathers will receive free general admission --- no reservations necessary.

For more information, click here.

Father-Daughter Dance

A daughter's first love is always her father. The Big Tho & The DJ Eric Show, on 97.9 The Box, will host a Father-Daughter Dance on Saturday, June 16 at 4 p.m. at the Buffalo Soldiers Museum.

This event will show young girls what it means to be respected and honored by men, while bonding with their fathers.

Tickets start at $20 at the dance.

For more information, click here.