‘Beat the Heat’ cooling centers return to Houston for summer 2018

Posted 11:03 AM, June 15, 2018, by , Updated at 11:24AM, June 15, 2018

HOUSTON — The brutal Texas heat is back— and so are Houston’s ‘Beat the Heat’ cooling centers!

On Friday, Houston City Council members and local health department officials announced the return of the centers, which are supported through a joint effort with Reliant Energy. The facilities feature air-conditioned spaces, bottle water, light snacks and entertainment.

Use of the centers is free and open to the entire community.

The facilities have help hundreds of residents and their families keep cool during the hottest days of summer.

Beat the Heat Cooling Center Locations:

Location Address Phone
Acres Homes 6719 W. Montgomery Rd. 832-393-4145
Denver Harbor 6402 Market St. 832-395-0895
Northeast 9720 Spaulding St. 832-395-0470
Sunnyside 9314 Cullen Blvd. 832-395-0069
Magnolia 7037 Capitol St. 832-395-3380
Fifth Ward 4014 Market Street 832-393-3800
Hiram Clark 3810 West Fuqua 832-393-4200
Kashmere 4802 Lockwood 832-393-5503
Southwest 6400 High Star 832-395-9900
Third Ward 3611 Ennis 832-393-4051
West End 170 Heights Blvd. 832-393-5950

 