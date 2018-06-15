‘Beat the Heat’ cooling centers return to Houston for summer 2018

HOUSTON — The brutal Texas heat is back— and so are Houston’s ‘Beat the Heat’ cooling centers!

On Friday, Houston City Council members and local health department officials announced the return of the centers, which are supported through a joint effort with Reliant Energy. The facilities feature air-conditioned spaces, bottle water, light snacks and entertainment.

Use of the centers is free and open to the entire community.

The facilities have help hundreds of residents and their families keep cool during the hottest days of summer.

Beat the Heat Cooling Center Locations: