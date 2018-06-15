× HPD: Child gives mother gun to shoot father during domestic dispute in southwest Houston

HOUSTON— The Houston Police Department is investigating after a man was shot during an argument in southwest Houston.

According to police, the incident occurred around 12:30 p.m. in the 12000 block of North Gessner.

Police responded to a domestic violence call and found a man shot inside his apartment complex. Further investigation revealed that the man and woman were previously involved in a relationship and have five children together.

The woman told police that all of the children were inside the apartment during the argument and at some point, one of the children handed her a gun. The woman claims the argument continued to escalate and she shot the man in self-defense.

The man was taken to the hospital and is expected to live.

It is unclear exactly how the child was able to access the firearm or if the mother will face any charges relating to that or the shooting, police say.