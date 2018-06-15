Man caught with Xanax, ecstasy, marijuana at north Houston apartment, police say

HOUSTON — A local resident is behind bars Friday after he was caught with marijuana and several other drugs in north Houston, the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office said.

James Howard, 59, is charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Constable deputies responded to a disturbance call Thursday at the Polo Club Apartment in the 14600 block of Ella Boulevard. During the investigation, Howard walked up to the residence. Investigators said deputies discovered Howard was in possession of 5.41 grams of Xanax, 35 grams of ecstasy, and .5 ounces of marijuana.

The suspect was immediately detained and taken the Harris County Jail, where his bond was set at $1,000.