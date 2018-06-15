Man charged with drug possession after woman accidentally shot in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON — The investigation into a woman’s accidental shooting in southwest Houston early Thursday has resulted in an arrest and drug possession charges against a man.

Houston police responded to a shooting call about 5:55 a.m. in the 16600 block of Parkridge Court.

Investigators said Landon Michael Johnson, 25, was sitting in the driver’s seat of a Nissan Altima when his weapon accidentally discharged, hitting the victim as she sat in the passenger’s seat. The suspect called 911 and administered medical aid until police arrived.

The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment. Her current condition was not released.

According to police, the suspect has prior felony convictions.

Johnson was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. The details behind those charges is not clear.