Mayor Turner, other Houston leaders celebrate end of Ramadan with community

HOUSTON — Friday marks the end of Ramadan, the holiest month of the Islamic calendar. Ramadan is about giving thanks and forgiveness and renewing your faith and heart. Participants fast over the course of a 30-day period.

Houston's elected officials helped celebrate the end of the holy month at the Eid Al-Fitr service.

"We're celebrating the end of Ramadan, and the breaking of this month long fast with the Muslim community in the greater Houston area just grateful that I get to be here to help celebrate,” Congressman Beto O’Rourke said.

Mayor Sylvester Turner took a moment to thank the Muslim community and their commitment to the city of Houston. He also touched on how important having diverse cultures are to the Bayou City.

"It's about the diversity of our city. This is a very, very diverse city and we are celebrating people and communities these are all Houstonians,” Turner said.