Ohio high school student chases piano-playing dreams with only four fingers

OHIO — A 17-year-old Ohio student is defying all the odds teaching himself how to play the piano with only four fingers.

Darrius Simmons has three fingers on his right hand and one on his left, and he has two prosthetic legs. Darrius has no piano training other than what he has taught himself despite physical obstacles.

“I started playing when I was little, and I never had a teacher, so in thinking in my head, the best way I can learn is to teach myself, and I kind of took off and ran with it. One of my favorite songs to play is a song that I originally composed called 'Dreams are Forever,'" Simmons said.

The song has received more than 100,000 views on Youtube.

"It's a lot of emotion that goes through that song because I think about a lot of things that happened in my life,” Simmons said.

He is making his mother very proud along the way.

"I am very pleased and proud of his accomplishments and achievements and I’m very excited that he's sharing his music with people,” mother Tamara Simmons said.

Two years ago, Darrius played at New York’s Carnegie Hall and is hoping to return soon.

"I don't consider myself as having a disability I consider myself as another piano player. When I’m playing the music, I’m wanting to inspire people than just sharing my story,” said Simmons.