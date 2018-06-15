Once again, Houston among candidate cities to host Final Four

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Members of the NCAA Men's College Basketball Committee landed in Houston Thursday to scope out the city as a potential host for the 2023-2026 Men's Final Four.

Houston is no stranger to hosting the Final Four or any big event for that matter. When the Final Four came to Houston in 2016, the city scored around $250 million in revenue.

This city has had some major updates and improvements since then, especially after Hurricane Harvey.

The committee will meet next month to review its game plan for top prospects, so cross your fingers! H-town could get drafted in the pick.