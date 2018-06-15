Summertime Fun: Experience thrills, meals, fun at Wet ‘n’ Wild SplashTown this summer

SPRING, TX — Summer is here! Get ready for a splashin’ time at Wet ‘n’ Wild SplashTown where families can enjoy over 10 rides and attractions, delicious meals and entertainment.

Wet ‘n’ Wild SplashTown’s Director of Sales & Marketing, Rosie Shepard shared with CW39’s Morning Dose. Maggie Flecknoe what viewers and families can expect at the water park this summer — including the FlowRider.

The water park's menu has evolved each year --- since the 2014 renovation --- to ensure that it stays current and continue to satisfy visitors. Wet 'n' Wild SplashTown's Food & Beverage Manager, Joe Sanchez gave viewers a taste of what to expect on the menu.

In all, SplashTown has six concession stands, five corporate event pavilions and a number of family cabanas available.

The Alien Chaser will celebrate its first anniversary this Saturday, June 16. The Alien Chaser is a 429 foot long ride that takes thrill-seekers on a two-person tube through dark tunnels, then rockets them into the wide-open expanse of massive saucers. Maggie takes a ride on the Alien Chaser -- check it out!

For more information about Wet 'n' Wild SplashTown, click here.