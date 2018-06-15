HOUSTON -- The disturbance in the Gulf is still trying to reorganize itself, and that means that the heavy rain we expected over the weekend may be pushed back a little more into the beginning of our next work week. With that being said, temperatures in the Houston area are still going to be hot and sticky! Meteorologist Jason Disharoon gives the complete weather forecast.
Watching the Gulf: Disturbance continues to form slowly, heavy rainfall still possible for Houston area
-
Watching the Gulf: Slow moving disturbance could become rainmaker for Houston area
-
Houston forecast: Continuing to monitor disturbance in the Caribbean while heat remains in local area
-
Texans brace for heavy rainfall and potential cold front
-
Northeast preps for 3rd winter storm in the past 10 days
-
Subtropical Storm Alberto moves to gatecrash Memorial Day outings
-
-
Florida, Mississippi and Alabama declare emergencies ahead of storm Alberto
-
Florida, Mississippi and Alabama declare emergencies ahead of storm Alberto
-
West Nile found in Harris County mosquitoes; at least three test return positive
-
Police: METROrail strikes, seriously injures elderly woman near east Downtown
-
Precinct 4 deputy released from hospital after being shot during disturbance call in Humble
-
-
Tuesday storms: Severe weather alert issued for Houston, southeast Texas
-
Subtropical Storm Alberto makes landfall in Florida on northern Gulf Coast
-
$20,500 bond for man accused of assaulting Harris County constable deputy