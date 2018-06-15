Watching the Gulf: Disturbance continues to form slowly, heavy rainfall still possible for Houston area

HOUSTON -- The disturbance in the Gulf is still trying to reorganize itself, and that means that the heavy rain we expected over the weekend may be pushed back a little more into the beginning of our next work week. With that being said, temperatures in the Houston area are still going to be hot and sticky! Meteorologist Jason Disharoon gives the complete weather forecast.