HARRIS COUNTY, Texas --- There was a fatal shooting in northwest Harris County early Saturday morning.

Around 1 a.m., The Harris County Sheriff’s Department responded to a shooting in the 900 block of West FM 1960 near Red Oak Drive.

Deputies stated a man shot multiple times into a crowd of people.

HCSO detained one suspect and a second suspect fled on foot and was later caught, officials said.

According to the HCSO the victim shot was taken to a hospital where he later died.