Driver loses control of car and crashes into a tree in SW Houston

HOUSTON — A Corvette traveling at a high rate of speed lost control and slammed into a tree.

Around 1 a.m., The Houston Fire Department responded to car crash on South Gessner Road in southwest Houston.

The driver of the Corvette was traveling southbound on Gessner when he lost control and skidded into the median slamming into a tree, officials said.

HFD had to rescue the two people in the car. They both were transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital Southwest in stable condition, HFD said.