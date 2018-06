Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas --- One person is dead after a high speed chase in northwest Harris County early Saturday morning.

Just before 4 a.m., Harris County Precinct Four Deputies were chasing a suspect on the southbound lanes of the West Sam Houston Parkway North feeder road.

The suspect was traveling at speeds of 100mph when he lost control and slammed into a metal light pole, authorities said.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.