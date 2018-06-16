Angleton Police Investigators are working with the Texas Rangers to find a missing family of three: Maya Rivera, 24, Rayshawn Hudson, 28, and their 5-year-old son Rayshawn Jr. who have been missing since Sunday. A family member reported them missing on Wednesday evening. Their car was found in Rosenberg, and a male subject who was driving it was arrested on unrelated charges. This is an active investigation, and investigators are following leads to locate this family. Please share this post, and if you have any information, please call Angleton Police Department at 979-849-2383.