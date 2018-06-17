× A 28-year-old man was fatally shot in west Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man was fatally shot Saturday night in west Harris County.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Department responded to a shooting at Birchbank at Pebble Garden in the Lakes of Bridgewater subdivision just before 10 p.m. Saturday night.

When Deputies arrived they found a man with a gun-shot wound to the chest. The victim was visiting a resident that lives in the subdivision. Authorities say he was contacted by a male and female suspect and met the two outside of the home. Deputies say an argument happened and the male who came with the female pulled out a gun and shot the victim.

The two fled the scene and there is no description on the vehicle they were driving, deputies said.

The victim was life flighted to a local hospital where we was pronounced dead.

HCSO said the motive for the shooting is unknown.