Hit and run leaves one man dead in Galveston County

DICKINSON, Texas — An accident on the Gulf Freeway leaves a man dead early Sunday morning.

Around 5 a.m., The Dickinson Police Department responded to a call about an accident in the 3200 block of I-45.

When they arrived, there was a deceased male in the northbound lanes of the roadway. There was also a 2004 Toyota at the scene.

According to police, while they were conducting their investigation they received a call from someone stating they struck a person that had ran in front of their SUV.

The driver of the SUV continued north and pulled off the freeway into a business parking lot where he waited for the police.

Initially there was a call about a one car accident that struck a concrete wall on the freeway. The car went across three lanes of traffic and struck a retaining wall on the opposite side of the freeway, officials said.

Dickinson Police said the driver of the SUV had indications of alcohol consumption and was taken to the hospital for a blood sample.

Police said, they are investigating to see if the 22-year-old deceased male is the driver of the 2004 Toyota, and are attempting to notify next of kin.

The driver of the SUV, Kenneth Wayne Lucio, 31, of Alvin, Texas was charged with Accident Involving Injury or Death and is currently in the Dickinson County Jail, awaiting transfer to the Galveston County Jail, police said.