HPD: An intoxicated man shoots a man in SE Houston

HOUSTON — A Houston man is seriously injured when he was shot by a friend Saturday night.

The Houston Police Department was called to a residence on Genoa-Red Bluff in southeast Houston just before midnight.

The male suspect came to visit a male and female who lived together and was intoxicated when he arrived at the home, police said.

According to police, the suspect tried to drive and struck a tree in their driveway.

The female then took his keys so he couldn’t drive drunk. He then followed inside the house and he and the victim began to fight.

The suspect knocked the victim down and stood over him with a gun and shot him in the face, police said.

HPD stated the victim was taken to the hospital where he had surgery and is expected to survive.

The suspect was taken into to custody where he faces an assault and serious bodily injury charge, police said.