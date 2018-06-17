× HPD: Train hits car when driver tries to cross tracks with warning arms down

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is investigating an accident between a car and train early Sunday morning in northeast Houston.

Around 2 a.m., a car made an attempt to cross train tracks on Old Atascosita Road and Fairfield Lane.

The car crashed through a crossing guard arm and was struck by the train, police said.

The impact threw the car off the road and into a brushy area.

A female was thrown from the vehicle and was Life Flighted to a hospital. The male was taken by ambulance to a hospital.

According to police, their conditions are unknown.