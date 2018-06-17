× The Houston Zoo welcomes baby elephant “Tilly”

HOUSTON — The stork had a heavy bundle of joy for The Houston Zoo early Sunday morning.

Just before 3 a.m., a bouncing baby girl named “Tilly” made her debut weighing in at 345 pounds.

“Our animal team is thrilled that the birth has gone smoothly,” said Lisa Marie Avendano, vice president of animal operations at the Houston Zoo. “We look forward to continuing to watch Tilly and Tess bond, and introducing her to Houston.”

Tilly’s mom Tess is a 35-year-old Asian elephant and had no complications delivering her.

Tess gave birth in the McNair Elephant Habitat cow barn. She was supervised by a veterinary staff and her keepers.

This is the third calf for Tess. The two other elephant’s are Tucker age 13, and Tupelo age 7.

The Houston Zoo now has a total of ten elephants, four males, and six females.