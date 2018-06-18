Burglary suspect arrested, accused of stealing from church in northwest Houston

HOUSTON — An alleged burglar is behind bars Monday after being accused of breaking into a church near the Willowbrook area, the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office said.
Bryan Donovan Rose, 39, is charged with burglary to a building.
Officers responded to a church in the 11200 block of Perry Road Thursday in reference to a burglary.
Investigators said the suspect forced his way into the church and stole a purse. Rose was eventually found just a few miles away.
He was arrested and taken to the Harris County Jail, where his bond was set at $15,000.
Deputies said the stolen purse was returned to its owner.