Burglary suspect arrested, accused of stealing from church in northwest Houston

HOUSTON — An alleged burglar is behind bars Monday after being accused of breaking into a church near the Willowbrook area, the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office said.

Bryan Donovan Rose, 39, is charged with burglary to a building.

Officers responded to a church in the 11200 block of Perry Road Thursday in reference to a burglary.

Investigators said the suspect forced his way into the church and stole a purse. Rose was eventually found just a few miles away.

He was arrested and taken to the Harris County Jail, where his bond was set at $15,000.

Deputies said the stolen purse was returned to its owner.