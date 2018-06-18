Disney warns recording-breaking new film, ‘Incredibles 2,’ may cause seizures

LOS ANGELES — There was some amazing muscle flexing at the box office over the weekend! That means,”Incredibles 2″ holds the record for biggest animated film opening ever in the United States.

With a brand new villain named Screenslaver, the sequel to the 2004 hit made an estimated $180 million over the weekend. If you think that’s incredible, get this. That villainous scene with it’s flashing lights may cause seizures.

Apparently, this visual effect can trigger something called photosensitive epilepsy. According to the Epilepsy Foundation, it can affect about three percent of patients and it’s most common in kids and teenagers.

It’s so freaky, Disney issued a warning about it’s box office blockbuster. Several moviegoers posted concerns on social media, which prompted Disney to warn everyone about the bright strobe lights, especially viewers with that specific type of epilepsy.

Disney’s warning about “Incredibles 2” is unprecedented, but the mega-watt studio sort of had to respond because, let’s face it, the power of social media is incredible, too!

Stay connected! Download the CW39 NewsFix app for iOS or Android devices and the CW39 Weather app for iOS or Android devices.