HCSO: Convicted sex offender, domestic violence suspect escape deputy during traffic stop in Spring 

SPRING, Texas — A convicted sex offender and a man wanted for domestic violence charges remain on the run after almost being caught during a traffic stop Sunday night in the Spring area, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

Vondregus Rooks, 23, is now wanted for evading arrest as well as assault of a family member.

A deputy was on patrol just before midnight when he stopped a 2005 Jeep Patriot for running a red light at Lee and Aldine Bender roads. The driver — later identified as Rooks — immediately took off on foot, the sheriff’s office said.

The deputy soon discovered a passenger in the vehicle was also on the run from the law.

Tajiri Wilson, 24, has an open warrant out for failure to register as a sex offender. Investigators said Wilson managed to escape on foot before the deputy was able to put him inside the patrol vehicle.

There was a third passenger in the vehicle — a woman — who was not taken into custody, deputies said.

Rooks also goes by the name Vondregus Stigler, according to officers.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Wilson or Rooks is urged to call the sheriff’s office at 713-221-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.