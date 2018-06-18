× HCSO: Man shot, ambushed by two men after being lured to apartment by woman he met online

CROSBY, Texas— The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting of a man in north Houston.

Deputies responded to an apartment complex in the 700 block of FM 1942 around 11:45 p.m. Sunday.

According to deputies, the victim, who is in his early 50’s went to the apartment complex to meet a woman he met online. When he entered the apartment there were two other men waiting inside. Something occurred between the men that led to the victim being shot four to six times in the upper torso, deputies say.

The victim was taken by life-flight to Memorial Hermann Hospital in critical condition.

Deputies have detained one person of interest.