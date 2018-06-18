Man fatally struck by deputy car and others on north freeway after 3 car pile-up

HOUSTON— The Houston Police Department is investigating a fatal vehicle crash in north Houston early Monday morning.

Police responded to an accident involving two pick-up trucks on North Freeway at West Road around 2:30 a.m.

According to police, both drivers got out of their vehicles to asses the damage when one of the drivers was struck by a vehicle and thrown into the traffic lane. The man was hit by multiple vehicles including a marked sheriff’s car. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

HPD was in the process of clearing a piece of guardrail that was left in the road from the accident when it was struck by a Jeep, causing the driver to swerve onto the feeder road and into a metal fence.

The driver of the Jeep was not injured, police say.