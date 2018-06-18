Memorial Park replacing free with paid parking spots this summer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — It looks like the saying is true; nothing in life is free— and that includes public parks!

This summer, Memorial Park is adding parking meters to its currently free parking spaces.

All parking south of Memorial Dive will remain free. However, parking meters will be added to the golf parking lot, tennis parking lot and fitness center parking lot. Officials say visitors can park in three-hour increments for one dollar.

The Memorial Park Conservancy said funds collected from the parking meters will help run the park's 1,500-acre greenspace and trail maintenance.

This pay-to-park charge is part of an agreement with the Kinder Foundation, which gave the park a $70 grant that requires the city to collect fees.

The park is required to maintain its new look that will feature additional trails, water features and a new land bridge over Memorial Drive.