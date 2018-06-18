Minnesota teen racks up double-digit tickets during minor traffic stop caught on camera

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. PAUL — Talk about a terrible traffic stop in Minnesota! You won't believe how many tickets a teenage girl got.

Her trouble started when she blew threw a four-way stop.

It didn't take long for the long arm of the law to catch up with her. And it was all caught on an officer's patrol cruiser dashcam.

"Know why I'm stopping you? Why did you blow through that stop sign?" the officer asks the driver. "So you didn't stop because you were going too fast and who you're staying with? So you do realize also that you're supposed to carry your license with 'ya?"

"Yeah," the girl responds.

"Okay, do you have your insurance card?"

"No."

"You're battin' a thousand today!" the officer remarks.

It only got worse from there since the woman also had an outstanding warrant for her arrest. And drugs and alcohol in the car, to boot!

In all, the teenage driver racked up 11 violations all in one stop!

After arresting her, cops shared the dashcam video of the epic traffic stop, which has gone viral with over 5 million views.

As the arresting officer summed it up, "It seems like you're just kind of flying through life by the seat of your pants and not making real good choices."

Uh, yeah—ya' think?!