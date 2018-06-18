Monday Motivation: Don’t let Father’s Day binging take its toll! Join fitness trainer Jennifer Winters in a full body workout

Posted 12:28 PM, June 18, 2018, by , Updated at 01:08PM, June 18, 2018

HOUSTON— Beer, Steak, Potatoes OH MY!!!! Was your Father’s Day epic?? Did you overdo it??? Well, don’t worry! Jennifer Winters is here with your #MondayMotivation fitness tip of the week.

Do the following circuit routine to build muscle and increase cardio.

Squat With Chest Fly 3 sets of 10
Double Front Squat 3 sets of 10.
Step Back Lunge With Shoulder Press 3 sets of 10

For more health and fitness advice or to submit an application to work with Jennifer, go to https://www.facebook.com/houstonsuperwoman/