Rollin’ It Out: Celebrating International Sushi Day with Benihana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON --- Today is International Sushi Day and what better way to celebrate than with Benihana and fresh sushi!

Benihana manager, downtown Houston location, Alex Vosko along with sushi chef, Alvaro Vela showed CW39's Morning Dose. Maggie Flecknoe and viewers how to roll the perfect sushi.

Benihana has multiple locations --- downtown Houston, Westheimer, Sugar Land and The Woodlands --- where sushi lovers can go and enjoy delicious sushi, along with an unforgettable chef's table experience.

Click below to see Maggie make her first sushi! You will definitely be rollin'!