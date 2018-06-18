Texas sheriff accused of raping 4-year-old, threatening to have her undocumented mom deported if family spoke out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office may have had a dirty deputy in its ranks.

"The details of the case are quite frankly heartbreaking," Sheriff Javier Salazar said.

Jose Nunez, 47, was put behind bars after being accused of sexually assaulting a 4-year-old girl. Investigators said the child told her mother Nunez touched her inappropriately and hurt her.

"The mother of this little girl is an undocumented immigrant," Salazar said.

According to the sheriff, Nunez used the mom's immigration status to threaten the family.

"And my understanding is that this suspect utilized that to his advantage to place the mother in fear that she would be deported if she did report it," Salazar said.

Despite her child allegedly being preyed upon and manipulated by a 10-year veteran of the sheriff's office, the mom called police from a local fire station.

The little girl suffered minor injuries but is now safe. Nunez remains behind bars charged with super aggravated assault of a child. His boss says this alleged crime makes him sick, and he doesn't mind saying so.

"Disturbing. Disgusting and infuriating all at the same time, to be honest with you."

There are concerns the 4-year-old is not the only victim. Authorities believe Nunez, a former detention officer, may have used his position of power to over-power and sexually abuse others.

Stay connected! Download the CW39 NewsFix app for iOS or Android devices and the CW39 Weather app for iOS or Android devices.