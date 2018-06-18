Thompson murder trial reveals crime scene photos including defendant with black eye, deceased’s intoxication level

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — The Harris County murder trial of Terry Thompson dropped several bombshells on jurors Monday, including photographs of the defendant with a black eye following the violent altercation he had with John Hernandez.

Thompson stands accused of using a deadly chokehold to murder Hernandez during a fight outside a Harris County Denny's on the Crosby Freeway in May 2017.

The defendant has suggested he acted in self-defense.

As prosecutors called more witnesses on Monday, medical records revealed Hernandez had a blood alcohol content of 0.204, showing he was heavily intoxicated, according to a sergeant from the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Jurors appeared glued to the gripping taped testimony playing throughout the court room of a deputy's interview with an eyewitness to the entire altercation.

The witness, James Keith, seemed to support the defense's claim that Hernandez was the aggressor in the conflict, but he also testified he heard Hernandez's girlfriend yelling that he was drunk.

Hernandez's mother, Maria Helena Hernandez, spoke outside the court room with a translator.

"Asked about the swollen eye, she said she wants to reiterate at some point Johnny couldn't hurt anybody because he was already unconscious and unresponsive," Mrs. Hernandez declared.

Thompson faces life in prison if convicted.

Thompson's wife and former Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Chauna Thompson is scheduled for her murder trial in the case this October.

But the roller coaster emotions from this case don't appear to be winding down any time soon.