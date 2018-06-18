Viral Video: China ceiling collapses on crowded escalator

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHINA —Look out below, or more like above! Tourist in China got an unexpected surprise when the ceiling collapsed onto a packed escalator, and it was all caught on camera.

The cave-in happened inside the Huashan Mountain Tourist Center, a popular spot for travelers.

In the video, you can see people brace for cover as the ceiling comes down. It happened so quickly that no one was able to take cover. Witnesses and staff immediately tried to free victims from underneath the debris.

At least nine people were injured and several more were taken to the hospital. The tourist center is currently investigating the cause, but a good heads up for anyone traveling through.