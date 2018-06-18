Astros owner Jim Crane hold press conference to announce new details

HOUSTON— Astros owner Jim Crane held a press conference Monday to announce details surrounding general manager Jeff Luhnow’s contract extension.

The new contract for Luhnow, who has been named President of Baseball Operations and General Manager, will extend throughout the 2023 season.

“This is very well-deserved,” Crane commented. “Jeff has done an outstanding job in delivering on the vision that he outlined for us when we hired him several years ago. He was the architect for the Astros first World Series Championship, which was a historic achievement, not only for our franchise but for the entire city. Jeff’s vision also included putting the Astros in position to compete for multiple championships. We have popular, exciting players, an energized fan base and a very bright future. We are excited that Jeff will be part of our future for a long time.”