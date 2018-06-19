Armed suspect threatens to shoot security guard at northwest Houston business, deputies say 

HOUSTON — Bond has been denied for a suspect accused of threatening to shoot a security after being kicked out of a business in northwest Houston over the weekend, the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office said.

James Wischnewski, 56, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.

A HCCO deputy responded to a disturbance call Sunday in the 3000 block of FM 1960.

Investigators said Wischnewski had to be escorted out of the business by a security guard. The suspect then retrieved a firearm from his vehicle and threatened the security guard with it, the constable’s office said.

Wischnewski was quickly arrested and taken to the Harris County Jail.