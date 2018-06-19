Closing Comments: Separating truth from spin on immigration debate

HOUSTON -- The imagery is powerful of the children at the border being snatched from their parents -- but is this a simple case of following THE LAW -- no matter how heartbreaking it appears to some? Or should that kind of law not exist, going against what many say is a simple case of humanity. Grego shares his thoughts.