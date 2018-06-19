Drunk driving suspect arrested after crashing into moving train in Atascocita, police say

HOUSTON — Houston police have arrested an alleged drunken driver after the suspect crashed his vehicle into a moving train over the weekend in Atascocita, according to investigators.

The suspect was driving a blue Mercedes Benz S43 when he failed to stop at a marked railroad crossing and struck a passing train about 1:50 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Atascocita Road.

The passenger — identified as a 24 man — was hospitalized in critical condition. Meanwhile, Ramnarine was treated and then released.

The suspect was found to intoxicated and was subsequently charged.