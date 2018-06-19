Ex-convict back in jail after $15,000 in Ecstasy seized during traffic stop in Friendswood, police say

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas — Fresh out of jail, a suspected drug dealer is behind bars again after more than $15,000 in Ecstasy pills were seized during a traffic stop in Friendswood over the weekend.

Steven Alonzo Greer, 24, is charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Friendswood police stopped a vehicle with an expired temporary license plate about 5:02 p.m. Friday in the 1800 block of FM 528. Investigators said the passenger — later identified as Greer — began making suspicious movements behind the seats as the vehicle was pulling over.

While the officer was talking to the driver, he allegedly detected the smell of marijuana. Police searched the vehicle and found a Jack-in-the-Box bag on the backseat floorboard that contained a large number of multi-colored Ecstasy pills, the department said.

Greer was taken into custody and a large sum of cash was allegedly found in his pocket. Police claim they also found a small bag of marijuana and another bag of Ecstasy hidden on his person.

According to the police department, the total weight of the Ecstasy was 323.9 grams and was a total of 1,639 dose units. The tablets tested positive for N-Dimethyltryptamine and Ecstasy.

Greer was taken to the jail where his bond was set at $30,000.

The 21-year-old driver of the vehicle, Breanna Nicole Hernandez, was also arrested. She is charged with driving with an invalid license and possession of drug paraphernalia.