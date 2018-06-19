× Family shares video of son to warn others about the dangers of pool ladders

MASSACHUSETTS— A family is taking extra steps to warn others about the dangers of pool ladders after capturing video footage of their 2-year-old son scaling a properly-closed ladder.

The toddler can be seen in a video taken by his dad, Keith Wyman, climbing the closed ladder and reaching the top of the pool before his mom Tonya steps in.

“So I bought this ladder with the pool and watching my son with it locked and shut pull himself up this ladder. Who’s big idea was it to have this door put on the ladder with slots like that?” Wyman can be heard saying.

Wyman posted the video to his Facebook page with the caption: “So I’m posting this video after I found my 2-year-old Cody trying to climb our pool ladder when it was closed and locked I just got it with the new pool Tonya and I stress you to watch your kids around pools I will be buying a new type of ladder!! “Kid has some serious upper body strength.”

According to the CDC, there are an average of 3,536 fatal unintentional drownings annually in the United States and about 10 deaths per day.

About one in five people who die from drowning are children 14 and younger and for every child who dies from drowning, another five receive emergency department care for nonfatal submersion injuries.