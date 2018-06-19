× Flash Flood Watch issued for Houston area until 7 p.m.

HOUSTON — The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for the Houston area until 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Areas to both our east and west will continue to experience periods of heavy rainfall as the tropical storm system continues to form near Corpus Christi.

The weather service expects rainfall rates of 1 to 3 inches per hour with higher amounts possible in some areas.

Houston residents should remain vigilant of changing conditions, and monitor official sources of weather information, including local media. If flash flooding does occur, residents should avoid traveling if possible, especially in low-lying areas.

LATEST WEATHER: Click here for CW39 interactive radar and forecast

Houston residents are reminded to:

Turn Around, Don’t Drown.® – Do not drive through flooded areas. If you come upon a flooded roadway, do not enter it. turn around. If you find yourself in a dangerous situation where your vehicle is taking on water, get out, get to a higher place and call 911.

– Do not drive through flooded areas. If you come upon a flooded roadway, do not enter it. turn around. If you find yourself in a dangerous situation where your vehicle is taking on water, get out, get to a higher place and call 911. Monitor official sources for current conditions , such as: Harris County Flood Warning System ( harriscountyfws.org ) Houston Transtar ( houstontranstar.org ) National Weather Service Houston/Galveston Forecast Office ( weather.gov/houston )

, such as: Monitor stream, bayou, and creek conditions – Rain may move repeatedly across the same area, causing a rise on creeks and bayous. Creeks and bayous may exceed their banks. Stay informed about conditions, and avoid traveling near creeks or bayous.

Rain may move repeatedly across the same area, causing a rise on creeks and bayous. Creeks and bayous may exceed their banks. Stay informed about conditions, and avoid traveling near creeks or bayous. Avoid traveling during periods of heavy rain. Rain can keep you from seeing the road ahead of you, and can result in dangerous accidents.

Houston residents can report storm impacts to the City by calling 3-1-1 (713.837.0311), online at houston311.org, or through the Houston 311 mobile app for smartphones. If you find yourself trapped in rising water, immediately exit your vehicle and seek higher ground.

For road closures and accident, locations click here.

Stay connected! Download the CW39 NewsFix app for iOS or Android devices and the CW39 Weather app for iOS or Android devices.