Galveston celebrates the legacy of former heavyweight champ Jack Johnson following posthumous pardon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GALVESTON, Texas — Galveston celebrated one of its own Tuesday, honoring the legacy of legendary boxer Jack Johnson. Nicknamed "The Galveston Giant," Johnson was the first African-American to be world heavyweight champion in 1908.

A little less than a month ago, a blemish on his card was finally cleared when President Donald Trump signed a posthumous pardon for Johnson. Back in 1913, an all-white jury convicted Johnson under the Mann Act for taking his white girlfriend across state lines for "immoral" purposes. After initially fleeing the country, Johnson served 10 months in a federal prison in 1920.

"I think it was great he was pardoned, but in my mind Jack Johnson had already solidified his legacy whatever that was going to be. The pardon was just the last piece for Jack Johnson," Commissioner Stephen Holmes of Galveston County Precinct 3 said.

To learn more about Johnson and his legacy in Galveston and America, watch the video above!