HOUSTON -- So which do you want first? The bad news or the good news? Well, on the downside, several more inches of rain are expected to come down as heavy rainfall comes and goes until Thursday, but the upside is -- the rain has brought cooler weather. Meteorologist Jason Disharoon gives you the latest weather forecast.
Houston forecast: Heavy showers pound the city, bringing us cooler temperatures
