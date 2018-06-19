HPD Bike Relay team pedaling to Orlando

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department's Bike Relay Team hit the road Tuesday morning for their long journey to Orlando. They're raising money for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, pedaling through the pain of riding more than 1,000 miles to central Florida.

"Oh, it's gonna be a breeze," Marlon Stevens said. "My first leg is going to be 100, so I can get into the century club, and that's for the pain and the heartaches of the families that's going through their family members dealing with Lymphoma. I'm doing it for them, doing it for my family."

Rain or shine, the heroes on bikes will right for eight days, 24/7. HPD's goal is to raise $200,000.

Here's how you can contribute: http://events.lls.org/pages/txg/PoliceBike.