HPD: Husband shot, wife choked during heated domestic dispute in northwest Houston

HOUSTON — A local woman claims she was forced to shoot her husband after he tried to strangle her early Friday near the Willowbrook area, according to investigators.

Houston police responded to a domestic violence call at 12:20 a.m. in the 12000 block of N. Gessner Road. Investigators said Derick Dominique Martin, 30, and Janice Martin, 28, were arguing when the husband attacked his wife.

The woman reportedly shot her husband once in the left arm to stop the assault, police said. Derick Martin was taken to an area hospital where he was treated, released and then taken into custody.

Derick Martin is now charged with assault with intent to impede breathing and violation of a protective order.

Anyone with additional information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults Unit at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.