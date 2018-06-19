HPD: Suspect fires multiple shots at officers helping resident in medical distress in southwest Houston 

HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for two aggravated assault suspects accused of firing multiple shots at officers at a gas station in the Alief area.

Investigators said an undercover officer called for backup after finding a person in need of medical attention in a pharmacy parking lot on Wilcrest Drive around 2 p.m. June 5. Several officers were helping the agent with the distressed resident when they heard several gunshots being fired at a gas station across the street on Beechnut.

The officers went to the gas station and were reportedly met by an armed suspect, who fired multiple shots at the officers. The suspect ran to a median in the road and pointed his gun at officers, again. One officer responded, firing his gun one time.

That’s when the suspect ran to a black Ford pickup truck parked at a gas pump and then sped away from the station. The truck was being driven an unknown person, a second suspect.

No injuries were reported.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

All tipsters remain anonymous.