Local driver arrested after fatally hitting crash victim on I-45 in Dickinson, police say 

DICKINSON, Texas — An Alvin man is behind bars after hitting a crash victim along Interstate 45 in Dickinson, Texas over the weekend, according to local police.

Kenneth Wayne Lucio, 31, is charged with accident involving injury or death.

On Sunday, the Dickson Police Department responded to reports of an accident in the northbound lanes of Interstate 45 around 5 a.m. The portion of the freeway has no lights due to construction, police said. Officers found the body of a 25-year-old man lying in the roadway as well as a damaged and stalled 2004 Toyota at the scene.

Investigators said the deceased victim was inside the car when the vehicle struck a concrete retaining wall, went across three lanes of traffic and then slammed into a second concrete retaining wall on the opposite side of the road. The victim stepped out of the vehicle and was hit by an SUV driven by Lucio, police said.

It’s unclear whether the victim was a passenger or the driver of the vehicle.

While officers investigated the scene, the department claims it received a call from Lucio who reported he had struck a man on the freeway. Police met the suspect at a business parking lot near FM 646. Investigators said Lucio showed several signs of drinking and was taken to the hospital, where a blood sample reportedly confirmed he had consumed alcohol.

Lucio was arrested and booked into a Dickinson jail before being transferred to the Galveston County Jail.

Dickinson police were assisted in the investigation by Galveston County Sheriff Office, League City Police Department, and the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office.

The investigation is still ongoing at this time.