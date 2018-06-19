Man arrested, accused of spitting in officer’s face in north Houston

HOUSTON — A suspect is out on bond after allegedly spitting in an officer’s face during an altercation in north Houston, the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office said.

Kendrick Green, 32, is charged with harassment of a public servant.

Officers responded to a disturbance call in the 14800 block of Windfern Forest Drive on June 14.

Investigators said Green was involved in a verbal argument with the suspect. During the investigation, the suspect allegedly became belligerent and aggressive.

Green was immediately arrested and taken to the Harris County Jail.

His bond was set at $5,000.