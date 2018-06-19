× Reward offered in hopes of finding those accused of murdering man and girlfriend

HOUSTON— HOUSTON — Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division are asking for the public’s help finding those responsible for the shooting deaths of Robert Cerda and Rachel Delarosa.

According to police, Cerda was found shot to death on December 12, 2017 in the 7000 block of Bleker Street in northeast Houston. Delarosa’s body was found the same day in the 4200 block of Creekmont Drive, in the Missouri City area.

The couple was last seen leaving a gas station together on December 1, 2017, police say.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.