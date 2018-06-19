Texas Republican Party adopts new measures to decriminalize possession of small amounts of marijuana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Fresh off the state Republican Convention in San Antonio, it's safe to say the times— they're a changin'!

Among other things, Texas Republicans now support a change in the law to decriminalize possession of small amounts of marijuana.

"Between 60 and 70,000 Texans are arrested annually for the simple possession of this plant," one speaker pointed out at the convention.

The party's plank suggests "we support a change in the law to make it a civil, and not a criminal, offense for legal adults only to possess one ounce or less of marijuana for personal use, punishable by a fine of up to $100, but without jail time."

So, what could possibly have led to this new Republican change of heart?

Well, the Lone Star State GOP didn't stop there.

The party also adopted a new platform plank recognizing industrial hemp as a "valuable agricultural commodity."

"This is a crop that is very viable for the state of Texas," one speaker insisted. "And there's a Popular Mechanics article from 1938 toting this as the next billion-dollar crop."

The party now urges lawmakers to allow the "cultivation, manufacture and sale of industrial hemp."

What gives?! Perhaps this is not your daddy's Republican party, anymore...