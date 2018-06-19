Texas truck drivers steal $13,000 in diesel using stolen state-issued fuel cards, officials say 

HOUSTON — Texas investigators are searching for two men accused of charging nearly $13,000 in diesel to stolen state-issued fuel cards at various gas stations in Harris and Fort Bend counties, Crime Stoppers of Houston announced Monday.

The Texas Office Attorney General’s Fugitive Apprehension Unit needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspects, who are allegedly responsible for multiple counts of credit card abuse

Throughout April, investigators said two men stole several Texas-issued fuel cards. The suspects purchased diesel fuel with the fraudulent credit cards for Ford dual flatbed trucks at various gas stations. The suspects purchased large amounts of diesel fuel— reportedly at least 71 times at 36 different locations.

One of the suspects operated a blue Ford F-350 crew cab flatbed with Texas license 27B3233.

The second suspect drove a gray or silver Ford single cab flatbed truck. This truck was also a flatbed with a metal side rail. There is usually a hard hat sitting on the dashboard.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at http://www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

All tipsters remain anonymous.