Two suspects wanted after burglars break into model home, several cars in southwest Houston neighborhood

HOUSTON — The Harris County Pct. 7 Constable’s Office is searching for two alleged burglars accused of breaking into a DH Homes model house and several vehicles in southwest Houston over the weekend.

Constable deputies responded to a burglary call in the 7800 block of Ludington Drive at 3:40 a.m. Saturday.

Investigators said the suspicious men were caught on camera both outside and inside the home. One the same morning, homeowners in the neighborhood reported that at least five vehicles had also been burglarized.

It wasn’t released what, if anything, was stolen from the house and vehicles.

Officers believe the suspects are in their late teens or early 20s.

On the same morning and in the same neighborhood of the break-in, homeowners also reported that five vehicles parked outside of their homes had been burglarized.

If you recognize the suspects from the pictures or surveillance footage or have any information that might lead to an arrest please call Pct. 7 Sgt. Meek at 713-643-6118.